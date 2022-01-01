Legend Balanced Orange Milk 1:1 combines 10 mg of THC, and 10mg of CBD with premium 46% milk chocolate and is infused with creamy orange flavouring. Scored into four equal pieces, every bite is truly an experience. The chocolate used by Legend comes from fourth-generation, Alberta-based master chocolatier Bernard Callebaut. Legend uses his popular chocolate formulation to deliver consistently exceptional experiences, without a sugar crash. Reach new heights with Legend.