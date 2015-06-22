THE MONARCH - Pure Cannabis Extract with 100% Solventless Cannabis Derived Terpenes

LEGION is committed to the environment, with a portion of Monarch Cartridge sales going to habitat restoration to help save the iconic Monarch Butterfly.



Purple Haze - Sativa

(Purple Thai X Haze)



--------



Purple Haze is a euphoric and energizing sativa strain perfect for the creative cannabis connoisseur. This long-lasting, potent, and psychedelic strain will have you in Purple Haze in no time at all. An ideal strain for the solo sessions or sharing with friends. Notes of sweet berries and spicey undertones



--------

FOUNDED BY FARMERS DEDICATED TO YOU



- AUTHENTICITY: We are founded by farmers with 60+ years of cultivation experience.

- TERPENES: We list the top terpenes and their percentages on the back of every package to better cater to your individual needs.

- HEAVY METALS: We never have heavy metals in our products.

- ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP: LEGION donates a portion of every Monarch cartridge sale to the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, helping protect and restore monarch butterfly habitats.

- PLASTIC FREE PACKAGING: To help save our planet! - RECOGNIZED BY EXPERT JUDGES: Winning 1st and 3rd place in the best distillate cartridge at Emerald Cup in 2019.



