Four LĒVO oils in one: Coconut + Avocado Blend, Organic Virgin Unrefined Coconut Oil, MCT Oil, and Ghee.
• Enough oil to full fill your LĒVO 2-cup reservoir 7 times! • Avocado Oil has a smoke point of 520° making this oil ideal for high-heat infusions (32 fl oz) • Coconut Oil is for medium-high heat infusions & cooking up to 350° (29 oz) • MCT Oil has a lower smoke point of 320° (32 fl oz) • Ghee has a smoke point of 482° for high-heat cooking (29 oz) • Avocado plus Liquid Coconut Oil Blend and MCT Oil stays liquid at room temperature • Organic Coconut Oil solidifies under 75°, making it ideal for topicals • BPA free • Store in a cool, dry place • No refrigeration necessary
