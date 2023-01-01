Four LĒVO oils in one: Coconut + Avocado Blend, Organic Virgin Unrefined Coconut Oil, MCT Oil, and Ghee.



• Enough oil to full fill your LĒVO 2-cup reservoir 7 times!

• Avocado Oil has a smoke point of 520° making this oil ideal for high-heat infusions (32 fl oz)

• Coconut Oil is for medium-high heat infusions & cooking up to 350° (29 oz)

• MCT Oil has a lower smoke point of 320° (32 fl oz)

• Ghee has a smoke point of 482° for high-heat cooking (29 oz)

• Avocado plus Liquid Coconut Oil Blend and MCT Oil stays liquid at room temperature

• Organic Coconut Oil solidifies under 75°, making it ideal for topicals

• BPA free

• Store in a cool, dry place

• No refrigeration necessary

Show more