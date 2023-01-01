About this product
MESS-FREE SILICONE TRAY MOLDS
2 Pack: 2 Trays with Lids + 2 Droppers
MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, and FREEZER SAFE. (-40˚F – 248˚F // -40˚C – 120˚C)
New spherical candy shapes
2.5mL capacity per piece
32 pieces per tray, 64 in total
x2 droppers included for easy dispensing
No limit to what you can create!
LEVO Gummy and Candy Molds are the perfect solution for making your own candies, gummies, tablets, chocolates, treats, and more at home. Each kit can make up to 64 pieces, or 32 pieces each tray, measuring 2.5mL per piece. A sturdy snap-on lid is included with each mold for easy storage, while preventing leakage and keeping your treats fresher for longer. Two droppers included for easy transfer of liquid from the container to the mold cavities.
FDA approved food-grade silicone resistant to stains and odors.
Dry erase safe snap-on lid to prevent leakage and keep fresh.
Makes 32 easy-to-remove 2.5mL candies per tray, 64 in total!
Includes 2 droppers for easily filling the mold cavities.
Each mold tray measures: 4.3 in x 7.7 in x 0.8 in
About this brand
LĒVO Oil Infusion
LĒVO Takes The Confusion Out Of Infusion. At the touch of a button, LĒVO unleashes the deliciousness of at-home herbal creations, smartly infusing your oils, butters, honeys, milks, and more with essential flavors and nutrients. It’s simple to use, intelligent, and mess-free.