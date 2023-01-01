About this product
#LEVOmade gummy mix trio - try them all!
• These Gummy Mixes have everything you need to simply add infused oil & water to create your own gummies!
• Get all three at once with this kit: Tart Cherry, Raspberry Sherbert, Tropical Peach
• One Gummy Mix Pack fills our set of two gummy molds to make 64 3mL gummies total
• Add your own infused oil. This gummy mixture does not come with our gummy mold, it is only the three edible powdered mixtures
• Made with natural color & flavor to overcome any other ingredients you might add to the mix
• The mixture does not contain any active ingredients
RECIPE: USE 2-4 TBS INFUSED OIL WITH 6 TBS WATER
• Coconut Oil makes the gummies a little firmer, and MCT oil makes them a little softer
• You can always coat your gummies in cornstarch or sugar to prevent them from sticking
Raspberry, Grapefruit & Cherry Ingredients: Sugars (sugar, dextrose), Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Red Beet Powder, Soy Lecithin, Canola Oil
Peach Ingredients: Sugars (sugar, dextrose), Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Red Beet Powder, Turmeric, Soy Lecithin, Canola Oil
Cola Ingredients: Sugars (sugar, dextrose), Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Caramel Color (contains sulfites), Malic Acid, Canola Oil
About this brand
LĒVO Oil Infusion
LĒVO Takes The Confusion Out Of Infusion. At the touch of a button, LĒVO unleashes the deliciousness of at-home herbal creations, smartly infusing your oils, butters, honeys, milks, and more with essential flavors and nutrients. It’s simple to use, intelligent, and mess-free.