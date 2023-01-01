#LEVOmade gummy mix trio - try them all!



• These Gummy Mixes have everything you need to simply add infused oil & water to create your own gummies!

• Get all three at once with this kit: Tart Cherry, Raspberry Sherbert, Tropical Peach

• One Gummy Mix Pack fills our set of two gummy molds to make 64 3mL gummies total

• Add your own infused oil. This gummy mixture does not come with our gummy mold, it is only the three edible powdered mixtures

• Made with natural color & flavor to overcome any other ingredients you might add to the mix

• The mixture does not contain any active ingredients



RECIPE: USE 2-4 TBS INFUSED OIL WITH 6 TBS WATER

• Coconut Oil makes the gummies a little firmer, and MCT oil makes them a little softer

• You can always coat your gummies in cornstarch or sugar to prevent them from sticking



Raspberry, Grapefruit & Cherry Ingredients: Sugars (sugar, dextrose), Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Red Beet Powder, Soy Lecithin, Canola Oil



Peach Ingredients: Sugars (sugar, dextrose), Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Red Beet Powder, Turmeric, Soy Lecithin, Canola Oil



Cola Ingredients: Sugars (sugar, dextrose), Gelatin, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Caramel Color (contains sulfites), Malic Acid, Canola Oil

