A must-have storage solution!

Increase shelf life with LĒVO’s silicone storage trays with secure lid to increase shelf life, to store easily and to prevent absorbing fridge and freezer odors.

Refrigerate or freeze your infusions and pop out individual servings whenever you need them.

Each tray fits a full LĒVO reservoir of oil or butter (16 oz.), makes 10 cubes up to 1.5 fl. Oz. (44mL) each, and stores 2 cups of oil or butter.

Made with FDA approved silicone and BPA-free plastic.

Dry erase safe: Write the potency or date of infusion on the lid for precise dosage.

Embossed design: LĒVO herb icons imprint the infused cubes for a unique look.

Available in red, blue, grey, and green.

Microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe.

