About this product
The Linx Eden Dry Herb Vaporizer is the definition of sleek and simple. Combining a quartz chamber, convection heating and air insulation makes the Linx Eden a true convection vaporizer for the health conscious. Experience the cleanest vapor free of toxins and harmful materials.
FEATURES:
- True Convection Heating
- All Quartz Chamber
- Four Temperatures
- Power Boost Technology
- 2500mAH Battery
- Lava Plates Allow For Use With Extracts
- Heavy Metals Tested
DIMENSION:
24 mm (diameter) x 130 mm (height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Dry Herb and Extract
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
