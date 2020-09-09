About this product
The Linx Hermes 3 is the quality vape you need to get the most out of that killer distillate! The Hermes 3 utilizes a revolutionary ceramic heating technology, comes with 3 Temperature and is engineered to vape any oil types of any viscosity while delivering colossal clouds loaded with flavor.
FEATURES:
- Three Temperatures
- Gravity Inlets
- 0.5 ML Atomzier
- Works With Distillate
- Works On All Viscosities
- Ceramic Heating Technology
- 290mAH Battery
- 510 Threading
- Heavy Metals Tested
DIMENSION:
10.5 mm (Diameter) x 105.0 mm (Height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Distillate Oil
FEATURES:
- Three Temperatures
- Gravity Inlets
- 0.5 ML Atomzier
- Works With Distillate
- Works On All Viscosities
- Ceramic Heating Technology
- 290mAH Battery
- 510 Threading
- Heavy Metals Tested
DIMENSION:
10.5 mm (Diameter) x 105.0 mm (Height)
COMPATIBLE WITH:
Distillate Oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Linx Vapor
We are Linx Vapor, a group of like-minded vaporizer enthusiasts who were dissatisfied with the state of the vaporizer industry. Plastic was everywhere and health seemed to be almost an afterthought. We knew we could do better. Our vision was to build a health conscious, stylish and affordable vaporizer that could always deliver on taste. But we didn’t stop there, our entire product line is painstakingly crafted to give you the best vaping experience imaginable. Vape smart, vape healthy, vape Linx.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.
Voted "Best Vaporizer for Portability, Taste, Vapor Production and Value" by HIGH TIMES Magazine.