Go above and beyond all expectations with the Lord Jones Gorilla Z Live Resin 510-Thread Cartridge, giving you a pure live resin experience, without compromise. Gorilla Z shines in its live resin form, delivering a flavour burst of fruity berry, cherry and grape flavours, and delivers an experience above all others. To ensure an unparalleled Pure Live Resin experience, Lord Jones Pure Live Resin immerses you in the natural terpenes and cannabinoids of the plant, using a 510-thread cartridge optimized for live resin with bold flavourful hits.
