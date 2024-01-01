Gorilla Z Pure Live Resin Vape

by Lord Jones
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Gorilla Z Pure Live Resin Vape

About this product

Go above and beyond all expectations with the Lord Jones Gorilla Z Live Resin 510-Thread Cartridge, giving you a pure live resin experience, without compromise. Gorilla Z shines in its live resin form, delivering a flavour burst of fruity berry, cherry and grape flavours, and delivers an experience above all others. To ensure an unparalleled Pure Live Resin experience, Lord Jones Pure Live Resin immerses you in the natural terpenes and cannabinoids of the plant, using a 510-thread cartridge optimized for live resin with bold flavourful hits.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Lord Jones
Lord Jones
Shop products
We firmly believe that true fulfillment starts with living your dreams and never settling for anything less.

We’re built on a legacy of going higher and further to expand our collective horizons.

Where quality and consistency rule over inflated potency and lackluster outputs.

We embrace substance over style.

Passionately pursuing bold new cannabis experiences that are at the intersection of art and science.

We celebrate those who live life on their own terms, unafraid to break free from the ordinary and explore the extraordinary.

And together we can unlock the possibilities of a plant that has gifted us so abundantly in a multi-dimensional world of enjoyment.

Lord Jones®. Go above and beyond.
Notice a problem?Report this item