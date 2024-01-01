The Lord Jones Purple Lemon Haze live resin all-in-one vape. The Purple Lemon Haze strain shines in its live resin form by delivering a flavour burst of zesty citrus and sharp and spicy pepper. Lord Jones live resin immerses you in the natural terpenes and cannabinoids of the plant. We've packed Purple Lemon Haze into an all-in-one device optimized for live resin and designed to preserve terpenes to deliver bold flavourful hits.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!