About this product
With sweet and citrusy flavours, Gelato #33 (crossing is Sunset Sherbert x Thin Mint GSC) is an indica hybrid. LOT420 is a licensed cannabis producer located in southeast of Montreal in Quebec's Eastern Townships, focused on producing hand-crafted, select batch, high-grade flower. Using proven methods developed in-house, every batch is thoughtfully cultivated, hang-dried, cured and hand-trimmed to give consumers the highest grade product on the market.
About this strain
Gelato 33 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.
Gelato #33 effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with