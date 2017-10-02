ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 1285 reviews

Sherbert

aka Sherbet, Sunset Sherbet, Sunset Sherbert

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

CalmingEnergizing

Heir to the GSC throne is Sherbert, also known as Sherbet and/or Sunset Sherbert, an indica-leaning hybrid with intoxicatingly potent effects. Bred by Mr. Sherbinski, Sherbert inherits the genetic lineage of its GSC parent, whose ancestors include the famed OG Kush, Cherry Pie, and Durban Poison. Crossed with Pink Panties, Sherbert exhibits powerful full-body effects elevated by a jolt of cerebral energy. A complex aroma colors Sherbert with notes of skunky citrus, sweet berry, and that candy-like smell redolent of its GSC parent. Stress, tension, and sour moods melt away with the carefree mindset and physical relaxation that comes with this rich hybrid.

Effects

869 people reported 5570 effects
Relaxed 59%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 36%
Creative 25%
Stress 31%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 22%
Pain 22%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1,285

gmenez88
Member since 2014
It smells as if heaven cracked open its Mason jars and said enjoy. fruity sweet bliss in a bud. amazing body buzz with a soaring sativa cerebral blast. one of my new favorites and hope it stays around for years to come
ajr819
Member since 2016
Judging by other reviews, this strain might vary greatly depending on growing conditions. I bought this from the CBCB in Berkeley today after asking for an acceptable replacement for Berry White, which they ran out of. I am four hits in and wonderfully high. I smoke indicas so naturally taste isn'...
samhaimowit
Member since 2015
this shit is loudddd holy shit I'm so smacked rn. it smells so good, it literally smells like sherbet, almost a little like lucky charms too, and it's got a really nice green color. I took one hit of this off my friend's bong and was already flying lmao. definitely dope
MsCannaGeek
Member since 2016
I absolutely love this strain. It's defiantly not GSC! If you are looking for hybrid that's Indica leaning, Sunset Sherbet is a fantastic choice. Perhaps a good alternative to Blue Dream. Great for anxiety, stress and pain. This can be a night time strain but for me I like it mid day or on a bad pai...
titanium69
Member since 2014
There's a point in this altered consciousness where all strains matter no argument there. This one we need to rename. High on "Sherm" is how this comes off after you first meet. Few minutes later you deeply satisfied with its company. Not stony or stupid. Eyelids gain like 5 pounds heavy as...
Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Pink Panties
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Sherbert
First strain child
Sch'Lemon Cake
child
Second strain child
Animal Sherbert
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Sherbert

