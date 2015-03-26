ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Thin Mint GSC
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Thin Mint GSC
  • Close up cannabis flower of Thin Mint GSC

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.5 747 reviews

Thin Mint GSC

aka Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies, Thin Mints

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

Calculated from 81 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 747 reviews

Thin Mint GSC nugget
Thin Mint GSC
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Thin Mint, a hybrid cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

491 people reported 4013 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 31%
Stress 34%
Depression 30%
Pain 25%
Anxiety 23%
Lack of appetite 19%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

747

Show all

Avatar for acreativeboi
Member since 2014
This one right here. Powerful Euphoria! And I'm no novice smoker. I had such a sudden rush of self esteem. Life is beautiful despite it all. Sounds music so intensely surrounding me. Grocery Shopping is enchanting. I mean what I'm trying to say is the shit got me Higggh.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for maxwarms8ton
Member since 2015
I try different marijuana strains for a living, and let me just say, that this is by far the most, creative, relaxed, body melt with a pinch of Durban poison to give you that kick of sativa. Definitely recommend trying this out!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for chinon60
Member since 2015
I'll admit that I'm new to the modern take on pot. The last time I smoked was in the 80's. That being said, I LOVE the new versions. This was recommended to me by a friend and I love it. It definitely gives you that total body melted feeling. (like you could lay in one spot for hours and be fine). I...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bakedsnarf
Member since 2014
Throughout the last two weeks in which I've had these 4g of Thin Mint, I can say with certainty that this is exactly the strain you want to be smoking if you're looking for some energy throughout your high; it's exceptional for daytime smoking. Thin Mint not only keeps you focused but helps to reduc...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for pigeon
Member since 2012
Lovely smell and flavor. Definitely not for novice smokers, the cut I got was tested at 23.7% thc. I'm a moderate smoker, two vape bags of this and I'm on my ear. Heady high works well to distract from pain but it also put my mind into distracting overdrive.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGiggly
more reviews
write a review

Find Thin Mint GSC nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Thin Mint GSC nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Durban Poison
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Thin Mint GSC
First strain child
Cookie Breath
child
Second strain child
Gorilla Girl
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Thin Mint GSC

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Thin Mint GSC nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Cannabis Strain Highlight: Cookie Fam Certified GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
Cannabis Strain Highlight: Cookie Fam Certified GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
Need to kick-start your appetite? Try these 7 cannabis strains to help induce hunger
Need to kick-start your appetite? Try these 7 cannabis strains to help induce hunger

Most popular in