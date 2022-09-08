HalfTime Chocolate P.B. Cups are crafted with premium cannabis distillate.



THC 10 mg per piece - Take a break and enjoy HalfTime, our traditional old-school Chocolate P.B. Cup. The smooth peanut butter filling is smothered with chocolate and is infused with premium THC cannabis distillate. Crafted by LYF, these chocolate P.B. cups will knock your taste buds' socks off. Enjoy responsibly!

INGREDIENTS - Peanut butter [roasted peanuts, hydrogenated vegetable oil (rapeseed, cotton seed, soybean oil), salt], Milk chocolate (sugar, milk powder, cocoa butter, cocoa mass, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), Dark chocolate (sugar, cocoa mass, cocoa butter, soy leci

FOOD ALLERGENS - May contain Eggs|Contains Milk|Contains Peanuts|Contains Soy|May contain Tree Nuts|May contain Wheat