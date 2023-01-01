Introducing The Alchemy, our new direct-light, convection instrument delivering the pure essence of cannabis flower in real time – with the simplicity of a pipe. Each Alchemy is carved from a single block of soapstone, then precision machined, assembled, tooled and finished by hand by genuinely passionate artisans. Each removable acrylic mouthpiece is hand-turned and individually fitted to your stone. The newly-minted gold coin cover is available in three gemstone colors that represent the elements of fire, wind and earth. And every MagicStone instrument comes with a lifetime warranty, numbered and signed by the maker.



Soapstone feels soft and “soapy”, and people just love to touch it. Each piece is shaped and polished, then hand-rubbed with food-grade mineral oil and buffed with pure Carnauba wax to bring out the the deeper gray/black coloring with light flecks and unique quartz veining. The magnetic cap is a finely detailed, custom-minted gold coin embellished with a glass gemstone. Choose from Ruby (Fire), Sapphire (Wind) or Emerald (Earth). Elegant craftsmanship, natural, easy to care for and feels incredible to hold. Your MagicStoneTM will become more beautiful with use.



Your Alchemy comes in a complete Elemental Kit, with custom EVA case, our unique stash tube and everything you need to simply enjoy your cannabis flower.



The Elemental Kit includes:

The Alchemy, our patented soapstone smokeless instrument with removable acrylic mouthpiece, 4″ x 1.25″ x .875″

MagicStoneTM original stamped coin cover with inset gemstone in choice of colors and neodymium magnet

MagicStoneTM hardwood and brass mini stash/pick tube with 12 stirrers, 3.5″ x .625″

Zippered EVA travel case, 4.5″ x 3.5″ x 1.5″

3 stainless steel 1/2″ basket screens

