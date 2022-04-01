Try our Major Sacred Grape 100mg THC fruit drink in a 6.7 ounce bottle. Tangy and delicious. No cannabis smell or taste. Predictable, repeatable quick onset felt in 15 to 20 minutes. Fast acting, shelf stable, and no refrigeration required, The first sip will be as potent and flavorful as the last.
100mg fruit flavored THC beverage in five flavors. Throw it all back at once or make it last by micro-dosing, MAJOR is designed to be an affordable high dose THC beverage that delivers a safe, consistent, and enjoyable cannabis experience with no cannabis taste or smell.
Predictable, repeatable quick onset of 15 to 20 minutes. With a near perfect dosage, the first sip is as good as the last (flavor and potency). Shelf stable up to a year, no refrigeration needed, but refrigerate after opening, up to 6 months with a resealable cap.
Powered by SōRSE Technology, a water-dispersible micro technology.