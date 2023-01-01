Veterans Limited-Edition TWISTED Disposable - Apple Pie
TYPE: Hybrid TASTING NOTES: Sweet, Fruity, Spicy
Introducing our Limited-Edition Veterans TWISTED Disposable - Apple Pie. This vape not only offers a delicious apple pie flavor but also supports a meaningful cause. With every purchase, a portion of the proceeds go towards the Dogs4Vets charity. This incredible organization provides disabled veterans with lifetime, no-cost service dog training and certification, allowing them to train their own dog to become their loyal service companion. Join us in honoring our veterans and their service while enjoying a delightful vaping experience.
+ Mouth-Watering Flavors from All-Natural Terpenes + Require no additional part and come ready-to-use right out of the packaging + Slim & discreet design, perfect on-the-go companion + High-quality components to ensure long-lasting performance + Full Rechargeable Device via USB-C + Zero Artificial Additives and Flavoring + Independently tested to ensure product safety
Follow our journey @mfusedculture, @mfused_, and @mfused_deals!
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!