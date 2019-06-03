NightBird Menthol Blend Smokes are perfect for those who enjoy smoking premium CBD hemp flower, or simply as an alternative to tobacco products. Our smokes are rolled with a Full Spectrum, high CBD strain of hemp flower only, and never with hemp stalk or plant material fillers like others. The strain, Sour Space Candy, provides a robust terpene profile containing flavors of candied apples and sweet cherry, counterbalanced with earthy tones. NightBirds contain zero tobacco... only top bud, premium hemp flower. That's all folks!



Additional attributes:

*3rd party lab tested

*Less than 0.3% THC

*Over 100 mg of CBD per hempette

*10 premium hemp rolls per pack

*Standard menthol biodegradable filters

*Unbleached hemp paper



(Not FDA approved)

