ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Tsunami
  • Leafly flower of Sour Tsunami

Hybrid

Sour Tsunami

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Fruity
Pine

Calculated from 32 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 235 reviews

Sour Tsunami
  • Herbal
  • Fruity
  • Pine

Sour Tsunami is a strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD rather than THC content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation without producing a significant “high” that is linked to high THC. Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective bred this strain over four years of hard work by crossing Sour Diesel plants with NYC Diesel. This sativa-dominant hybrid flowers within 9 weeks, producing dense, dark green buds with dark green and purple-tinged leaves. The buds have a familiar musky diesel smell with sweet undertones.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1245 reported effects from 183 people
Relaxed 72%
Happy 41%
Focused 31%
Uplifted 31%
Euphoric 21%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 7%
Headache 3%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%

Reviews

235

Show all

Avatar for baileyr845
Member since 2013
My first high-CBD strain. The buds themselves are unimpressive - dull with only a light dusting of resin. But I vaporized one bag and realized the therapeutic beauty of this strain: the pain in my shoulder eased, my focus felt sharp, and there was hardly a buzz in my head, allowing me to think quick...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for sherob
Member since 2012
This is an great CBD strain... ~13%! Great body high... medium head high. Really focused on the news is was watching! Recommend vaping instead of toking, you won't get that heavy body feeling. Great bud... recommend for those with any kind of pain! It's gone in 15 minutes as the body high sta...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Focused
Avatar for cannabb
Member since 2015
Boy oh boy is this some potent medicine er whut?! Don't get me wrong, I love a good euphoric, creative Sativa, but this Hybrid has a nice balance. I enjoy the cerebral feeling at first, then it fades into almost a mind numbing sensation with massive effects on pain, that nagging arthritic low back a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for hatchett222
Member since 2014
This strain got me off 30mg morphone three times a day. The pain relief is effective and lasts as long as a normal high however the inflammation relief if consistently dosed is ongoing. Invest in at least a weeks worth and dose accordingly you will be surprised as I was
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for kfmush
Member since 2013
Am I the only one who disagrees that CBD is non-psychoactive and non-euphoric. A while back I tried Sour Tsunami (ST), which is supposed to have very high amounts of CBD and very low, almost non-existent amounts of THC. The despenserie I purchased it from claimed their particular phenotype to have o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Harle-Tsu
Harle-Tsu
More focusingLeafly flower for Remedy
Remedy
More CBDLeafly flower for ACDC
ACDC
More pineneLeafly flower for Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web
More upliftingLeafly flower for Sour Space Candy
Sour Space Candy
More CBGLeafly flower for Lifter
Lifter
More CBDLeafly flower for Elektra
Elektra
More myrceneLeafly flower for Suzy Q
Suzy Q
More myrcene
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Tsunami
First strain child
Swiss Tsunami
child
Second strain child
WTF
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Sour TsunamiUser uploaded image of Sour TsunamiUser uploaded image of Sour TsunamiUser uploaded image of Sour TsunamiUser uploaded image of Sour TsunamiUser uploaded image of Sour TsunamiUser uploaded image of Sour Tsunami
more
photos

Good reads

Show all
The 10 best CBD cannabis strains according to Leafly users
The 10 best CBD cannabis strains according to Leafly users
Strain Highlight: Sour Tsunami, the CBD Tidal Wave
Strain Highlight: Sour Tsunami, the CBD Tidal Wave
The best cannabis strains for beginners
The best cannabis strains for beginners

Most popular in