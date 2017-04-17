Northbound Cannabis
About this product
With sweet, fruity, and a hint of diesel undertones, CONNECT is inspired by Lemon OG and Chemdawg cultivars to bring a unique flavour profile to this formulation.
Pure cannabis distillate and terpenes
Aromas; Tropical Fruit, Diesel, Citrus, Floral
Terpene Profile
β-Pinene
d-Limonene
α-Pinene
Linalool
Nerolidol
Available in universally compatible 510 cartridges in a 0.4g and 1g format
Lemon OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
378 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
27% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
22% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!