A flavourful formulation inspired by Sour Diesel and OG Kush CBD cultivars, FOCUS is a balanced 3:1 THC: CBD formulation that offers a pungent diesel-like aroma with sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix with the earthy kush undertones
Pure Cannabis Distillate and Terpenes
Aromas: Diesel, Citrus, Earthy
Terpene Profile
Nerolidol
β-Caryophyllene
d-Limonene
Myrcene
Humulene
Available in universally compatible 510 cartridges in a 0.4g and 1g format
OG Sour Diesel effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
11% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Eye pressure
22% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Lack of appetite
22% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
22% of people say it helps with nausea
