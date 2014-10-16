Northbound Cannabis
About this product
Inspired by the infamous White Widow cultivar with elements of Dutch Treat, JOURNEY is an aromatic balance of woody, earthy and spicy menthol flavours, resulting in a multi-faceted formulation.
Pure Cannabis Distillate and Terpenes
Aromas: Woody, Earthy, Spicy (menthol)
Terpene Profile:
β-Pinene
α-Pinene
β-Caryophyllene
β-Myrcene
α-Humulene
Available in universally compatible 510 cartridges in a 0.4g and 1g format
Pure Cannabis Distillate and Terpenes
Aromas: Woody, Earthy, Spicy (menthol)
Terpene Profile:
β-Pinene
α-Pinene
β-Caryophyllene
β-Myrcene
α-Humulene
Available in universally compatible 510 cartridges in a 0.4g and 1g format
White Widow effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
3,012 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!