Northern Harvest
Blue Haze
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Blue Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
184 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!