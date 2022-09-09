Each package contains 4 individual pieces of uniquely, and deliciously flavoured hard candies that do not contain sugar (3 g per piece). This variety pack was inspired by fruits found in Ontario orchards: McIntosh Apple, Niagara Peach, Sweet Cherry, and Juicy Pear to take your tastebuds on a tour of Ontario. Each individual candy will contain 2.5 mg THC and 2.5 mg CBD for a balanced experience. These candies are perfectly portable, as they are easily stored and can be consumed discreetly. These candies are non-cariogenic, and contain 5 calories per piece.