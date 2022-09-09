Each package contains 4 individual pieces of natural tropical-fruit-flavoured hard candies (3 g per piece). Familiar but exciting tropical flavours are found in this variety pack: Tropical Punch, Watermelon, Orange Tangelo, and Mango Pineapple. Each individual piece contains 2.5 mg THC and 2.5 mg CBD for a balanced experience. These candies are easily stored and can be consumed discretely. These candies are non-cariogenic, low in calories (5 calories per piece) and do not contain sugar.