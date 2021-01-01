About this product

Olli Passion Fruit Caramelts are crafted with real butter, rich caramel flavours, and a fruit-forward tart note of passion fruit.



THC 2.5mg CBD 2.5mg per piece - Expanding Olli’s portfolio of trusted, high quality edibles in the confectionery space, Olli is excited to introduce the Olli Passion Fruit Caramelts. Crafted with real butter, this luxurious caramel will melt-in-your-mouth for a uniquely decadent cannabis experience. This is a new twist on the Olli Butter Caramelt with a fruit-forward tart note of passion fruit, complementing and elevating the rich caramel flavours. Locally crafted in Toronto in small batches using CO2 extracted distillate, each package contains four perfectly dosed caramels with 2.5 mg of THC and 2.5 mg of CBD per piece. Together with the Butter Caramelts and Vanilla Chai Caramelts, this trio offers intriguing flavour and cannabinoid profiles to inspire every consumer to curate their own cannabis experience.

INGREDIENTS - Sugars [glucose syrup, sugar, sweetened condensed milk (concentrated milk (milk), sugar, lactose)], butter (milk), water, whey powder (milk), soy lecithin (soy), medium chain triglycerides (palm), salt, rosemary extract, ascorbic acid, sunflower oil, natu