Packed with all the goodness of matcha, going green has never been easier. Each package contains five lozenges with 2 mg of THC, 2 mg of CBD and 2 mg of CBG. The bright and earthy notes of authentic matcha tea sourced from Kagoshima, Japan, pairs wonderfully with sweet, wild Ontario strawberries. These lozenges are plant-based, non-cariogenic and do not contain sugar.