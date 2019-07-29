About this product
About this strain
Blue Dream CBD effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Headache
9% of people say it helps with headache
Dry mouth
4% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
