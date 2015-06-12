Organigram
Blue Velvet
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
Blue Velvet effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
18% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
12% of people say it helps with headache
Fatigue
31% of people say it helps with fatigue
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!