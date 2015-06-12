Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
After smoking the rest of my bag I have came to the conclusion that this is the worst hybrid i have ever came across.
Super weak, and shitty taste, also must say that the high is barely there... fuck this strain, wouldnt sell this to my worst enemy.
A not half bad strain for mornings for me from Dutch Seed Passion the mix of Oaxaca Gold x Chocolate Tallahassee fits my Chocolate craving mornings already spicy enough from the Dagoba Xocolat with chilies and dark cacao I have every morning as a great Wake and Bake aid.
This fun strain is very pro...
I am a very picky smoker and this is my favorite strain of all time. It heightens your senses, you can hear better and food tastes better. It makes me giggle at everything. The best part is it smells and tastes like blueberry muffins. And its easy to smoke. I can inhale and hold it in until almost n...