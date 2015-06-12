ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Velvet reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Velvet.

28

Avatar for BipolarSquirrel
Member since 2018
Great smoke after a ten hour day, A mellow high, made me feel creative and active. it did give me fits of lol. I would definitely make this purchase again!
Avatar for KillerBarbie
Member since 2018
One of my favorites.
Energetic
Avatar for QuarterMan
Member since 2019
HOLY SMOKES!!! :D
CreativeHappy
Avatar for gorjessgemini
Member since 2019
I tried this in a pre-roll and it was amazing. This actually got me in the mood to study. Definitely sparked creativity and uplifting/energizing.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for trenchdweller
Member since 2018
After smoking the rest of my bag I have came to the conclusion that this is the worst hybrid i have ever came across. Super weak, and shitty taste, also must say that the high is barely there... fuck this strain, wouldnt sell this to my worst enemy.
Avatar for bluesychick
Member since 2016
True to its definition, a very balanced hybrid. Chilled out without being spacey. Great intermediate strain.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LEQCANNASOINS
Member since 2017
A not half bad strain for mornings for me from Dutch Seed Passion the mix of Oaxaca Gold x Chocolate Tallahassee fits my Chocolate craving mornings already spicy enough from the Dagoba Xocolat with chilies and dark cacao I have every morning as a great Wake and Bake aid. This fun strain is very pro...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for rnspeights
Member since 2017
I am a very picky smoker and this is my favorite strain of all time. It heightens your senses, you can hear better and food tastes better. It makes me giggle at everything. The best part is it smells and tastes like blueberry muffins. And its easy to smoke. I can inhale and hold it in until almost n...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry