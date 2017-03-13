Pineapple Express (3x 0.5g pre-rolls) - Orgenics Cannabis
It is a dense, fruity flower with a taste of pineapple, pine and cedar.
Type: Sativa Dominant Hybrid
Lineage: Trainwreck x Hawaiian
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene
THC%: 17-23%
Craft/Micro Grown
Genetics: In-House (PEXPT18)
Growing Media: Certified Organic Soil Mix
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country. Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.
The Orgenics Cannabis' Micro-Facility is nearly fully automated using a PLC and a combination of smart devices to make decisions in real-time. This gives us absolute control over the growing environment and plant inputs.
Our commitment to consistency gives us consumers a preeminent cannabis experience time and time again. We are currently all in on one strain, allowing our entire focus to be on our version of the legendary strain Pineapple Express.