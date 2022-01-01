About this product
Palmetto Clementine Haze vape cart combines cannabis distillate with botanical terpenes. The flavour profile is full of zesty clementine flavour. Botanical terpenes combine to create a unique bright citrusy flavour, inspired by the Clementine Haze strain. This 1 gram cart packs a punch with THC levels over 80% and total terpene content between 2-5%. Palmetto vape carts use CCELL glass cartridges with ceramic mouthpieces, packaged in bright orange recyclable pop-top tubes for minimal packaging. Palmetto vape carts are compatible with all 510 thread batteries, device not included.
