Ah, yes, dragon fruit–the fruit of dragons. The preferred snack of terrifying medieval fire-breathing flying lizards. Or, the sweet and pear-like flavour most enjoyed by magic dragons who puff puff pass a fine kush. You’re in good company either way. Palmetto Dragon Fruit Kush 1 G Vape carts are loaded with sweet and fruity flavours that will kind of remind you of pear. With high THC and high flavour, you will be flying among dragons in no time. Made with real plant-derived terpenes for a true cannabis flavour experience. This 1 gram cart packs a punch with THC levels over 80%. Palmetto vape carts use glass cartridges with ceramic mouthpieces, packaged in bright orange recyclable pop-top tubes for minimal packaging. Palmetto vape carts are compatible with all 510 thread batteries, device not included.