Potpourri originated in France, where it literally translates to “rotten pot”. Doesn’t really elicit the idea of pleasantly scented dried flowers and spices, does it? Maybe they should start calling it Pink Kush, because Pink Kush is the opposite of “rotten pot”. It’s terp profile offers a floral fragrance and it’s buds are covered in sugary trichomes, packing this potent indica with THC levels over 20%. Put some Pink Kush in a decorative bowl and call it a day. Palmetto is cannabis for people who like cannabis, grown in the heartland of Alberta so you’re always good to go. Pink Kush is available in a 3.5 gram jar.