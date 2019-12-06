Palmetto Cannabis
About this product
Potpourri originated in France, where it literally translates to “rotten pot”. Doesn’t really elicit the idea of pleasantly scented dried flowers and spices, does it? Maybe they should start calling it Pink Kush, because Pink Kush is the opposite of “rotten pot”. It’s terp profile offers a floral fragrance and it’s buds are covered in sugary trichomes, packing this potent indica with THC levels over 20%. Put some Pink Kush in a decorative bowl and call it a day. Palmetto is cannabis for people who like cannabis, grown in the heartland of Alberta so you’re always good to go. Pink Kush is available in a 3.5 gram jar.
Pink Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
514 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
