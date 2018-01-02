About this product
About this strain
Raspberry Kush is a great-tasting indica strain whose raspberries and cream aroma will keep you coming back for more. This strain may leave newer consumers feeling pretty lazy, but many find this Kush to be a creative flower, making it great for music, art, and talking with friends.
Raspberry Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with