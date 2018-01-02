Meet Raspberry Kush, a Palmetto vape cart that combines cannabis distillate with botanical terpenes. The flavour profile is sweet, tart, and raspberry all the way. Botanical terpenes combine to create a potent vape bursting with fruity flavour, inspired by the Raspberry Kush strain. This 1 gram cart packs a punch with THC levels over 80% and total terpene content of 2.9%. Palmetto vape carts use CCELL glass cartridges with ceramic mouthpieces, packaged in bright orange recyclable pop-top tubes for minimal packaging. Palmetto vape carts are compatible with all 510 thread batteries, device not included.