Some swing from vines and talk to monkeys. Others grow out their hair and become best friends with a volleyball. But if you really want to crush that sweet tropical lifestyle, just take a hit of Super Tropic Haze. This cart is bursting with unique and juicy tropical punch flavours and just a hint of pine. Made with real plant-derived terpenes for a true cannabis flavour experience. This 1 gram cart packs a punch with THC levels over 80%. Palmetto vape carts use glass cartridges with ceramic mouthpieces, packaged in bright orange recyclable pop-top tubes for minimal packaging. Palmetto vape carts are compatible with all 510 thread batteries, device not included.
