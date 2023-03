Deep & velvety chocolate ganache, for mindful indulgence. Each individually gold-wrapped bonbon is made from high-quality, 70% cacao and contains 5mg THC.



A rich, dark chocolate shell enrobes a silky ganache base infused with Frankie Sputino's famous "457 EVOO" blend: premium extra-virgin olive oil, harvested in Sicily. A touch of cream and sea-salt makes this decadent bonbon perfect for a romantic night out, a self-care day, or a thoughtful gift.



• 5 bites per jar (25mg total)

• 50 calories per bite



Ingredients:

Guittard Fair Trade Certified Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans, Cane Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower, Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Frankies 457 Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Cream, Maldon Sea Salt.

