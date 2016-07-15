About this product
For the indoor grower, particularly those with limited height in their grow space, Auto Acid provides a good option. Give it 75 days from germination to harvest indoors and expect 400 grams per square metre. Outside, expect each plant to give you up to 100 grams of frosty trichome coated bud.
Auto Acid is also good news for outdoor growers in northern regions, from the UK and parts of Canada to Czech Republic and Austria, where Auto Acid will thrive in the relatively short summer. However, for those sowing their seeds in southern regions of Europe, the United States and on the South American continent, you could enjoy a harvest that exceeds our estimates.
40% Indica // 50% Sativa // 10% Ruderalis
THC level: 14-18%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Acid, also known as "Acid OG," is Paradise Seeds’ take on the original New York Sour Diesel. Expect powerful body effects, including an uplifted, nearly psychedelic mental energy. This plant exhibits a metallic flavor that is representative of its namesake, with traditional notes of gas on the nose. Acid thrives in both indoor and outdoor environments, finishing in about 9 to 10 weeks.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.