HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
NYC Diesel
aka New York Diesel, New York City Diesel, NYC Sour Diesel
NYC Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain leans to the sativa side and provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.
NYC Diesel strain effects
Reported by 981 real people like you
NYC Diesel strain flavors
NYC Diesel strain helps with
- 39% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
NYC Diesel strain reviews981
R........g
September 26, 2011
Aroused
Talkative
Tingly
Dizzy
J........y
April 1, 2015
Creative
Energetic
Happy
h........z
February 14, 2016
NYC Diesel strain genetics
NYC Diesel grow information
Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12