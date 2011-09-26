HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

NYC Diesel

aka New York Diesel, New York City Diesel, NYC Sour Diesel

NYC Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Mexican and Afghani landraces. This strain leans to the sativa side and provides strong cerebral effects that ease into a deep, full-body relaxation over time. A pungent lime and grapefruit aroma is the mark of a high quality batch, like those that won this strain five Cannabis Cup trophies in the early 2000s. NYC Diesel’s happy, talkative qualities make this hybrid a good choice for social activities and many anxiety-prone consumers praise it for its paranoia-free effects.

NYC Diesel strain effects

Reported by 981 real people like you

Feelings

Talkative

Uplifted

Energetic

NYC Diesel strain helps with

  • Stress
    39% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    27% of people say it helps with Depression
NYC Diesel strain reviews981

September 26, 2011
A clear relative to Sour Diesel, this strain has a strong stench but a contradicting light aromatic burn. Personally it makes me FUCKING HORNY, but other benefits include peaceful, tranquil, and calming effects. Try new things while using this strain, music, movies, theater, art. Go for a walk in the park. Will not make you paranoid, just dizzy ;-)
187 people found this helpful
April 1, 2015
My new favorite from Ravens Grass, New York Diesel. What a Sour D. variant should be like! If you enjoy Cin-x and Jack Herer, check out the New York Diesel now at The Novel Tree. 22.13 THC,
106 people found this helpful
February 14, 2016
This NYC Diesel strain is a real class find. It's like if Sour Diesel is a nice cut of tenderloin steak, then NYC Diesel is the Morton's steak with the barrel-aged, rye whiskey limited edition steak sauce that you bought on the side of the road from a guy in Kentucky one time. Oh yeah. The high itself can be potent too, and a good cut will smell like a lime tree that grows grapefruits. And it doesn't have a dizzy or racy side like some Sour hybrids, or like sativa dominant hybrids in general. The sativa buzz on this one is not a cheap copout because the DANK Afghani indica genetics act as a great partner to Sour D with these unique, Kushy buds. And the Hawaiian sativa is heavenly and light--the high is not stony at all but is still strong enough to push the trademark Sour Buzz into a real punchy, quality hybrid that is worth your money.
99 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

NYC Diesel strain genetics

NYC Diesel grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos of NYC Diesel

