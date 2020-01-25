About this product
The big difference between the original and the medical variety, is in the Cannabidiol (CBD) content. As medical users are aware, CBD does not have the psychoactive qualities of THC and actually moderates the effects of this compound. We have bred the DM-ll-CBD to be a clone that delivers a CBD content of 8.5% (THC is 7%) and is therefore better suited for medicinal use.
Durga Mata II CBD is a reliable plant to grow and, just like the original, performs well in indoor grow operations and particularly in a SOG set up (Sea Of Green). It develops a sturdy, flower clustered, main stem that oozes with resin by the end of the flowering period. The rock hard buds have a complex odour, perfume sweet, bringing to mind the exotic scent of Turkish delight. Plants are ripe within 56 to 58 days and give an impressive yield.
For the outside grower, this variety will perform very well too. It comes with pest resistance in its genes and will grow well in moderate climates and less sunnier regions of the world (such as northern Europe and Canada), as well as thriving in southern regions.
90% Indica // 10% Sativa
THC level: 5-9%
CBD level: 8-12%
Bred by Paradise Seeds, Durga Mata II is a cross between their own Durga Mata and Shiva. With a 2:1 CBD:THC ratio, this strain brings forward a long-lasting body buzz that is mellowed out by the balancing qualities of CBD. It offers sweet perfume notes that make for a tasty and smooth smoke. Give Durga Mata II a shot if you want a quality strain that will go the distance for novices and CBD aficionados.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.