A great performer in indoor grow operations (8 weeks flowering time), this plant is hardy and can survive with minimal care. Its stout and bushy form makes it a good Sea of Green (SOG) option. However, it also works well as a multi branch plant. The forgiving nature of this variety means that it is one of our most requested beginner’s strains.
As you would expect from the Mother Goddess, she stands up well to nature which is great news for the outdoor gardening crowd. Naturally pest resistant, she is robust enough to survive and thrive without much attention. This makes her a perfect companion for outdoor growers, from beginners right through to experienced growers in Mediterranean climates.
90% Indica // 10% Sativa
THC level: 18-22%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Durga Mata, bred by Paradise Seeds, is an indica-driven strain. Despite being 90% indica, it acts unlike other predominately indica strains. With flavors best described as reminiscent of Turkish Delight, it offers a long-lasting relaxing body buzz without the couch potato effect. This strain has a natural resistance to pests and survives through rough treatment, which makes it a recommended choice for beginners and outdoor growers.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.