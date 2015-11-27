ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Durga Mata reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Durga Mata.

Reviews

14

Avatar for WanderKatt
Member since 2015
Extremely smooth on inhalation. Cooling effect on legs and lower body. Very even relaxation of the body and muscles.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for VonHammersmark
Member since 2018
I really wanted to like this. I am the type who looks for a cooling body stone. I suffer from chronic nerve pain due to a herniated disc disorder. I was really looking forward to a nice relaxing effect. But sadly it did not provide any relief for me. Just severe dry mouth. Marijuana has been my only...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for bradesc
Member since 2016
Durga Mata is a new indica strain for me and honestly its it’s up there with some of my favorite indica strains. The buds were tightly compact and filled with crystals. Tough to put a finger on the flavor other than maybe earthy and extremely potent. Be sure to have a glass of water ready as the cot...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mymedforbed
Member since 2016
Excellent Strain for relaxation, stress and it cranks my appetite up 80%.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for MitchLec
Member since 2015
Love the durga! What a nice mellow high! Also let's you function and you're able to do tasks and concentrate! Don't smoke too much though, then you'll end up on the couch. I love this strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for AlphaBluntCompany
Member since 2017
Awesome, smells like perfume, and gives a relaxing feeling, without the cough effect, great for outdoor grow, very resistent to bugs
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed