I really wanted to like this. I am the type who looks for a cooling body stone. I suffer from chronic nerve pain due to a herniated disc disorder. I was really looking forward to a nice relaxing effect. But sadly it did not provide any relief for me. Just severe dry mouth. Marijuana has been my only...
Durga Mata is a new indica strain for me and honestly its it’s up there with some of my favorite indica strains. The buds were tightly compact and filled with crystals. Tough to put a finger on the flavor other than maybe earthy and extremely potent. Be sure to have a glass of water ready as the cot...