About this product
The Dutch Dragon has its fans in the indoor growing community. Because of its natural tendency to reach for the light (artificial and natural), this beast may be a challenge if your growing space is height restricted, but is easily tamed with some training. If the indoor space is big enough to allow the beast to go for it, the result is fast and vigorous growth that yields very big.
This is a great strain for the outdoor growing novice, especially for those gardening in the southern hemisphere, from the likes of Spain and Italy in Europe to southern areas of the USA and South America. A Mediterranean climate and saturated sunshine are the right ingredients for plants to grow into mighty bushes (we have seen some as high as 3 meters). It’s in the genes!
25% Indica // 75% Sativa
THC level: 17-21%
CBD level: < 0.1%
About this strain
Dutch Dragon is a sativa variety bred by Paradise Seeds. She loves warmer climates and can grow as high as 9 feet tall outside so make sure you have ample vertical room.
Dutch Dragon effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.