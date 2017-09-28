About this product
The plants are characterized by multi branches with exceptional calyx development – growing on the stem with little space between them to produce full sized and very compact colas. Once in flower, the aroma really bursts through strong and pungent, a reminder to check the carbon filters.
This plant is short and bushy and easy to manage. It is good for growing in an indoor setup and the cola development makes this plant well suited to alternative grow techniques such as SOG and SCROG (Sea of Green and Screen of Green). The buds it produces are super dense and the resin content is super high, with the result that a bad case of sticky fingers is waiting for the end user!
In an outdoor setup, this plant will also thrive. The big bud yield and nugget density means that Dutch Kush loves the warmth and the sun that dominates in southern regions, although the quick finish will also offer some guarantee of great results in more northern regions of Europe, Russia and America.
80% Indica // 20% Sativa
THC level: 18-22%
CBD level: <0.1%
About this strain
Dutch Kush is a fully sedative indica developed by Paradise Seeds of Amsterdam. This traditional Kush plant grows strong and fast with earthy notes that mature and gain depth over the curing process. Dried, this bud smells of coffee beans and caramelized sugar while retaining a pungent floral undertone. Enjoy this strain later in the day to capitalize on the sleepy body and mood enhancing mental buzz nestled beneath the frosted flora of this Kush variety.
