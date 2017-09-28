Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
One of the best strains out there. Fully sedative is exactly right. I’m a heavy smoker and it knocks me on my ass. Perfect for after work relaxation or before bed. If you’re new to the game I’d take this stuff slow. Packs a punch!
This little nug is extremely powerful. Within 30 mins I was on the couch knocked the fuck out 5:30pm approx. with drool all over my face and chest, woke up the next day at 8am slightly hungover and drowsy. Not a strain for active people, but if you can't sleep, or eat, this will be your best friend.
Definitely not a choice for before noon, I found this strain to be great for winding down with a pile of confectionary. Fairly couch locking but you'll still enough enthusiasm to drive to the shop for supplies.
Pretty short bushy plant with fat leaves during growth, doesn't start producing heaps of ...