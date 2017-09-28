ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dutch Kush
  4. Reviews

Dutch Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Dutch Kush.

Reviews

11

Avatar for JohnnyBongo
Member since 2019
Looks not that good but is okay, i'd give 3.5
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Valhaze
Member since 2015
Excelente experiencia, concentración y relajación, una mezcla perfecta. Su sabor no es tan agradable, pero llega a. conseguir los efectos esperados.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for pegcitybudz6
Member since 2017
One of the best strains out there. Fully sedative is exactly right. I’m a heavy smoker and it knocks me on my ass. Perfect for after work relaxation or before bed. If you’re new to the game I’d take this stuff slow. Packs a punch!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for vibrantesprit
Member since 2017
This little nug is extremely powerful. Within 30 mins I was on the couch knocked the fuck out 5:30pm approx. with drool all over my face and chest, woke up the next day at 8am slightly hungover and drowsy. Not a strain for active people, but if you can't sleep, or eat, this will be your best friend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Dutch KushUser uploaded image of Dutch KushUser uploaded image of Dutch KushUser uploaded image of Dutch KushUser uploaded image of Dutch Kush
more
photos
Avatar for OG_Gaddie
Member since 2017
Real nice strain, intense high, very potent. Beautiful buds, heavy crystals, dense, grows very well when topped. Medium to high nutrients, with average yield.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for rendrz
Member since 2014
Definitely not a choice for before noon, I found this strain to be great for winding down with a pile of confectionary. Fairly couch locking but you'll still enough enthusiasm to drive to the shop for supplies. Pretty short bushy plant with fat leaves during growth, doesn't start producing heaps of ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ticoloco
Member since 2016
I got it as freebie from Amsterdam seed center it was great !! The buds were many and heavy !! I will definitely will buy some seeds from this strain !
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic
Avatar for ArashiTora
Member since 2016
Not as sedative as I thought it would be, the effects came slowly. At first you're giggly, then hungry and sleepy. It's great to eat something really sweet after this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed