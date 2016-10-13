About this product
Sprinkled into the mix is a genetic line that promotes quick and easy growth rewarding the grower with an abundant harvest. Spiraling off its thick central cola side branches drip with the resinous riches.
When grown inside Lucid Bolt responds well to training, giving off a floral aroma that is as strong as it is pleasant (8 - 9 weeks flowering time). It can stand alone as a multi branch plant or be integrated into a Sea Of Green (SOG) or Screen Of Green (SCROG) set up, which will boost the yield even further. For indoor growers, we advise a good filter. Good filters are always advisable, but particularly so here.
In the garden, the growing experience has much to recommend, the distinctive resinous buds are exotic to look at and the perfect mate for the manicurist’s scissors. This plant can grow south and north of the border, although the compact indica buds make it better suited to drier areas.
70% Indica // 30% Sativa
THC level: 17-21%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Lucid Bolt is a functional indica-dominant hybrid bred to brighten the mind and relax the body. These genetics were cultivated by Paradise Seeds and have become exceptionally popular with all-day consumers seeking a strain that is mentally alert but kind on the extremities. This strain finishes relatively quickly, coming to maturity in approximately 8 to 9 weeks.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.