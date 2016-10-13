We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Nudes were fluffy and bright green with orange hairs everywhere.
The taste is pleasant but basic. The high , THE HIGH is like I just slammed 3 red bulls ! This strain for me is like doing a line of yayo, itnyou need to clean your place or txt your entire contact list lol this is the bud for u .
I ...