Lucid Bolt reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lucid Bolt.

4

Avatar for ricardostewart
Member since 2016
keep me relaxed and happy
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for W1ll1e706
Member since 2019
Nudes were fluffy and bright green with orange hairs everywhere. The taste is pleasant but basic. The high , THE HIGH is like I just slammed 3 red bulls ! This strain for me is like doing a line of yayo, itnyou need to clean your place or txt your entire contact list lol this is the bud for u . I ...
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Tuderstaton
Member since 2018
Perfect strain for a relaxing day. makes you happy and relaxed
feelings
Avatar for yoitslos
Member since 2017
Frosty strain for sure great taste and smell, can definitely smell notes of berry in it. Left me feeling super relaxed.
feelings
GigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
