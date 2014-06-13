About this product
For the indoor ganja gardener, Pandora is a dream to grow, with a high calyx-to-leaf ratio and colas that are as long, thick and sticky. Good for the grower with limited space to work with, this plant grows stout and thick and will rarely reach more than 1m inside. Quick to flower (60-75 days depending on the environment),
Outdoor, in garden set ups, greenhouses and on city balconies, expect growth to reach a maximum of 1.20m. For gardeners in southern regions (from Spain and Italy in Europe to southern states of America) and across the southern hemisphere, Pandora offers the potential to produce yields that will even exceed our average yield estimates.
The taste is sweet, the effect is relaxing.
70% Indica / 30% Sativa
THC level: 15-19%
CBD level: < 0.1%
About this strain
A mostly sativa cross of Jack the Ripper and Space Queen, this strain from Subcool's The Dank has high THC levels and a citrus flavor.
Pandora's Box effects
About this brand
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.