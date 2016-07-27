About this product
A popular plant with growers indoors and outdoors, because of its durability, able to thrive in regions and environments where pests and mold would pose a problem. Grown inside it is obedient to training for whatever grow project you have in mind – Spoetnik is always ready for a mission. Outside, it will shoot for the open sky seeking out those sunbeams. However, its good all round resistancy makes it well suited to outdoor gardens in northern countries, such as Canada, Germany, the UK and Czech Republic.
The taste of Spoetnik is rich, Heavenly grapes meets Earth, meets the metallic taste of deep space. Surprisingly for an indica dominant variety, relaxation and tranquility can also come with an uplifting sense of meditation.
90% Indica // 10% Sativa
THC level: 18-22%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Spoetnik #1 by Paradise Seeds (not to be confused with Sputnik) is named for the CCCP satellite sent into space in 1957. While the full genetic cross remains a mystery, this plant exhibits strong Afghani traits, including rich, dark buds that have an earthy aroma intermixed with subtle fruitiness. This plant is tall and resilient, making it ideal for new growers seeking a plant with a larger than average yield.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.