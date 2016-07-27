Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Tried this for the first time last night and absolutely love it. Branded "Red" from Fireside. Really smooth to vape; almost a menthol flavour. Not harsh in the lungs or throat at all. Smells like wet straw in the container. The high resembles Northern Lights but stronger. Puts you in a gossamer haze...
I had a hard time finding many reviews on this strain so I was hesitant to buy it.
Couldn't be happier - it's priced at a discount where I buy and it'll probably turn into my daily herb.
I feel like I can focus nicely and relieves all anxiety, Top 5 for every day, chill out and be able to take on ...
This strain was created by Paradise Seeds and is nothing like the TGA strain. Both are great and have unique traits. Awesome day time smoke, but the more you toke, the more couch-lock it becomes. Super easy to grow with short flower times and good yield. Overall great and highly recommendable.