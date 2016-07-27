ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Spoetnik #1 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Spoetnik #1.

Reviews

5

Avatar for KingDongLumber
Member since 2018
grabbed a $100 oz from a local dispensary. not anything really special but amazing for the price
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocused
Avatar for Mutron
Member since 2018
Tried this for the first time last night and absolutely love it. Branded "Red" from Fireside. Really smooth to vape; almost a menthol flavour. Not harsh in the lungs or throat at all. Smells like wet straw in the container. The high resembles Northern Lights but stronger. Puts you in a gossamer haze...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Urbanlgnd
Member since 2017
I had a hard time finding many reviews on this strain so I was hesitant to buy it. Couldn't be happier - it's priced at a discount where I buy and it'll probably turn into my daily herb. I feel like I can focus nicely and relieves all anxiety, Top 5 for every day, chill out and be able to take on ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for StarsBelow
Member since 2017
This strain was created by Paradise Seeds and is nothing like the TGA strain. Both are great and have unique traits. Awesome day time smoke, but the more you toke, the more couch-lock it becomes. Super easy to grow with short flower times and good yield. Overall great and highly recommendable.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Fabi420
Member since 2017
very fresh taste and nice high. a very clear but dizzy high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungry